Police solve case of girl abducted, raped, killed in 1982

Seattle Times Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A nearly four-decade-old cold case involving the abduction, rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl was pronounced closed Friday when Columbus police said a new genealogical testing technique identified the girl’s killer. For years, police sought clues in the death of Kelly Prosser, abducted while walking home from a Columbus elementary […]
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Policeman arrested after allegedly shooting wife in the head

Policeman arrested after allegedly shooting wife in the head 03:52

 A policeman was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife by shooting her in the head. Police Major Songklod Boonsong initially claimed that his attractive partner Pimchadaporn Pooyamsai, 30, shot herself at home in Bangkok, Thailand. Her blood-splattered body was taken away in an ambulance the...

