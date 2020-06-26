Pakistan fires 5 officials over pilot licenses scandal



Related videos from verified sources Officials of Indian Embassy in Pakistan return to India



Five officials of the Indian Embassy in Pakistan, including the two who were abducted and tortured by Pakistan security agencies, return to India via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on June 22... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 4 days ago Pakistan's Charge d' Affaires summoned by MEA for abduction of Indian officials



Charge d' Affaires of High Commission of Pakistan, Haider Shah, was summoned on June 16. He was summoned and also a strong protest was lodged on the issue of the abduction and torture of two officials.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 1 week ago 2 arrested Indian officials released by Pakistan authorities: Sources



The sources have confirmed that the two officials of Indian High Commission were released by Pakistan authorities on June 15. They are back at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. They went missing.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago

