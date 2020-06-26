Pakistan fires 5 officials over pilot licenses scandal
Friday, 26 June 2020 () ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s aviation authorities on Friday fired five officials implicated in a scandal over licenses obtained by pilots who had had others take their exams, the latest in shocking revelations following last month's Airbus A320 crash in Karachi. According to aviation minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the five sacked officials held senior positions at the Civil Aviation Authority. All were identified by name but Khan did not say what role they had allegedly played in the tainted licenses scandal. He also did not elaborate on any specific...
Pakistan's aviation minister says more than 30% of commercial airline pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses. The revelation came in a new report blaming pilot error for a crash in May that killed 97 people near Karachi. The two pilots were chatting about the coronavirus pandemic during sensitive...
Charge d' Affaires of High Commission of Pakistan, Haider Shah, was summoned on June 16. He was summoned and also a strong protest was lodged on the issue of the abduction and torture of two officials..
The sources have confirmed that the two officials of Indian High Commission were released by Pakistan authorities on June 15. They are back at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. They went missing..