Unilever to stop U.S. ads on Facebook, Twitter for rest of year
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Unilever PLC said on Friday it will stop advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the United States for the rest of the year, citing “divisiveness and hate speech during this polarized election period in the U.S.” The consumer goods company, which owns brands like Dove Soap and Lipton tea, joins a growing advertising boycott against Facebook as part of the “Stop Hate for Profit”...
Ben & Jerry's Joins #StopHateForProfit Campaign The campaign asks companies to halt advertisements on Instagram and Facebook, which it claims puts "profit over safety." Six organizations started #StopHateForProfit, including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The...
Mark Zuckerberg just became $7.2 billion poorer after a flurry of companies pulled advertising from Facebook’s network. Shares of the social media company fell... WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times