Unilever to stop U.S. ads on Facebook, Twitter for rest of year

WorldNews Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Unilever to stop U.S. ads on Facebook, Twitter for rest of yearUnilever PLC said on Friday it will stop advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the United States for the rest of the year, citing “divisiveness and hate speech during this polarized election period in the U.S.” The consumer goods company, which owns brands like Dove Soap and Lipton tea, joins a growing advertising boycott against Facebook as part of the “Stop Hate for Profit”...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Ben & Jerry's Joins #StopHateForProfit Campaign

Ben & Jerry's Joins #StopHateForProfit Campaign 01:32

 Ben & Jerry's Joins #StopHateForProfit Campaign The campaign asks companies to halt advertisements on Instagram and Facebook, which it claims puts "profit over safety." Six organizations started #StopHateForProfit, including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The...

Rubicon, Telaria Rebrand As ‘Magnite’ With Independence In Mind: CEO Barrett Speaks [Video]

Rubicon, Telaria Rebrand As ‘Magnite’ With Independence In Mind: CEO Barrett Speaks

Just two months after merging, programmatic ad platform Rubicon Project and video management platform Telaria are taking on a new name, Magnite. It is a rebranding that involved hundreds of staff from..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:49Published
Facebook to roll out dark mode for mobile application [Video]

Facebook to roll out dark mode for mobile application

Facebook is currently testing a dark mode for its mobile application after launching it on the desktop interface. According to The Verge, a very small percentage of people across the globe will be able..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Verizon joins Facebook ads boycott [Video]

Verizon joins Facebook ads boycott

Verizon has joined the Facebook ads boycott. The telecoms firm is the latest in a long list of major brands who have announced they will not be running adverts on the social media site throughout the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published

Unilever is halting ads on Facebook and Twitter in the US for the rest of 2020 — and it's one of the biggest companies to pull ads over hate speech concerns (FB, TWTR)

Unilever is halting ads on Facebook and Twitter in the US for the rest of 2020 — and it's one of the biggest companies to pull ads over hate speech concerns (FB, TWTR) · Unilever is halting US ads on Facebook and Twitter for the rest of 2020, citing the need for "much more enforcement in the area of hate speech." · It's one...
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's wealth plunges by $7bn as companies boycott Facebook ads

Mark Zuckerberg's wealth plunges by $7bn as companies boycott Facebook ads Mark Zuckerberg just became $7.2 billion poorer after a flurry of companies pulled advertising from Facebook’s network. Shares of the social media company fell...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times

