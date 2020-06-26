Masks: ‘Make America Responsible Again’

Friday, 26 June 2020 () Re: “Lewis County sheriff calls residents who follow Gov. Inslee’s coronavirus mask requirement ‘sheep’ ” [June 24, Northwest]: Sheriff Rob Snaza, has told a group of Lewis County residents that because Gov. Jay Inslee has mandated wearing face masks, inside and outside, residents conforming to the mandate are sheep. Snaza is in error about the […]
Face Mask Tips for the Hot Summer Months Covering your face with cloth can become uncomfortable once hot weather sets in. Fortunately, there are tactics you can take to protect yourself from COVID-19..