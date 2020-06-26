Global  

Masks: ‘Make America Responsible Again’

Seattle Times Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Re: “Lewis County sheriff calls residents who follow Gov. Inslee’s coronavirus mask requirement ‘sheep’ ” [June 24, Northwest]: Sheriff Rob Snaza, has told a group of Lewis County residents that because Gov. Jay Inslee has mandated wearing face masks, inside and outside, residents conforming to the mandate are sheep. Snaza is in error about the […]
