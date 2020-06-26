Global  

Margot Robbie comes aboard to star in a new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie for Disney

USATODAY.com Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Margot Robbie has signed on to star in a new "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie for Disney, reteaming with "Birds of Prey" writer Christina Hodson.
