Clemson has 14 more football players test positive this week
Friday, 26 June 2020 () CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson said 14 more football players tested positive for the coronavirus this week, bringing the team total to 37 members who have had the disease since the school reopened facilities for workouts earlier this month. Clemson said Friday it has conducted 430 tests of its personnel with 47 coming up with […]
More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States According to NBC News, more adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s are testing positive for coronavirus, especially in states that are seeing spikes in new cases. Experts attribute the increase to a variety of things, including more testing, but...
One in four Americans will never be returning to gyms ... even once the pandemic is over, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 Americans who exercise at least twice a week surveyed respondents..
This week, two USF football players tested positive for COVID-19. Head coach Jeff Scott is considering what happens if positive tests show up in the fall. He's also spoken with parents about health and..