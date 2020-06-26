Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clemson has 14 more football players test positive this week

Seattle Times Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson said 14 more football players tested positive for the coronavirus this week, bringing the team total to 37 members who have had the disease since the school reopened facilities for workouts earlier this month. Clemson said Friday it has conducted 430 tests of its personnel with 47 coming up with […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States

More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States 01:21

 More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States According to NBC News, more adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s are testing positive for coronavirus, especially in states that are seeing spikes in new cases. Experts attribute the increase to a variety of things, including more testing, but...

Related videos from verified sources

Surprising number of Americans will never step foot in a gym again, even after the pandemic [Video]

Surprising number of Americans will never step foot in a gym again, even after the pandemic

One in four Americans will never be returning to gyms ... even once the pandemic is over, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 Americans who exercise at least twice a week surveyed respondents..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
USF head coach Jeff Scott addresses future COVID-19 scenarios [Video]

USF head coach Jeff Scott addresses future COVID-19 scenarios

This week, two USF football players tested positive for COVID-19. Head coach Jeff Scott is considering what happens if positive tests show up in the fall. He's also spoken with parents about health and..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:36Published
Adaptive Go-Kart Racer & More | Best Of The Week [Video]

Adaptive Go-Kart Racer & More | Best Of The Week

We're celebrating the very best video submissions from this week! Featured clips include adaptive go-kart racing, fitness, trickshots & more.

Credit: People Are Awesome     Duration: 02:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Clemson football: 14 more positive tests; 37 total

 Clemson announced Friday that 14 football players tested positive for coronavirus over the last week after 23 tested positive earlier this month.
ESPN

Return of college athletes gives glimpse of back to school

 Late last week, Clemson announced 28 athletes and athletic staffers had tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Kansas State said it was shutting down its...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

StoneyHustle

WeBackOutside Chicarito RT @PeteThamel: Clemson announces their COVID statistics. There's 14 more football players positive. That brings the total to 37. Details h… 34 seconds ago

IamAntonioF

Antonio Flowers RT @Mosschop49: 14 more Clemson football players test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/boMbIKI8yX 6 minutes ago

CheezieBreezie

Where’sTacoWallace? RT @Brett_McMurphy: Clemson announces 14 more football players test positive for COVID. Overall Clemson has conducted 430 tests of staff &… 21 minutes ago

kodali_siva

Siva Kodali Clemson announces 14 more positive cases, upping total to 37 football players https://t.co/ZtB9GbI0X0 22 minutes ago

NateWallace9

Nate Wallace "A positive spin for Clemson football? Herd immunity is right around the corner." A thorough repudiation of open it… https://t.co/q5kxdvXkky 40 minutes ago

kennynorwick

Kenny Norwick #Clemson #football: 14 more positive tests; 37 total - via @ESPN App https://t.co/LbFpSxagNj 50 minutes ago

kodali_siva

Siva Kodali Clemson announces 14 more positive cases, upping total to 37 football players https://t.co/kVaddJbw3E 52 minutes ago

_CollegeNetwork

The College Network The College Network Clemson has 14 more football players test positive this week https://t.co/DSew3Leig3 https://t.co/cq5yDcbAdO 1 hour ago