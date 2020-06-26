|
Judge: US must free migrant children detained with parents
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of children held with their parents in U.S. immigration jails and denounced the Trump administration’s prolonged detention of families during the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee’s order applies to children held for more than 20 days at three family detention centers in […]
