Related videos from verified sources NBA postpones draft lottery, combine



Lottery to determine which NBA team gets top draft pick along with the draft combine postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:01 Published on May 2, 2020

Related news from verified sources Play-in round team wins draft lottery, shot at Lafrenière A team that loses in the NHL's qualifying round will get the first overall pick in the draft

FOX Sports 11 minutes ago



NHL draft lottery ends on cliffhanger as mystery team wins No. 1 pick One of eight placeholder spots beat the odds to secure the No. 1 pick in the NHL's draft lottery Friday, meaning a second draw is required later this summer...

CBC.ca 15 minutes ago





Tweets about this