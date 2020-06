Responding to Inequalities: Importance of representation in entertainment



Since filmmaking started in the late 19th century, the role of African Americans has progressed slowly over time. These roles are an important influence for African Americans to see a positive image of.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:32 Published 2 weeks ago

‘Batman’ Actor Adam West’s Final Days Explored In ‘Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…’



Actor Adam West, best known as TV’s Batman, died suddenly in Los Angeles in 2017 after a short battle with leukemia. He was 88. “I’ve been looking at Adam’s lifestyle to find evidence of.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago