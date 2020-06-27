Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UP Board Class 10th, Class 12th Exam Results: High School, Intermediate results today, check upmspresults.up.nic.in

DNA Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
UP Board results for class 10th (High School) and class 12th (Intermediate) will also be uploaded by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in after the official release of the result.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
News video: Graduate Spotlight, June 30, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

Graduate Spotlight, June 30, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

 With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Jeremiah Wolff - Coahulla Creek High School, Caniya Broadnax - Central High School, Jason Suits - Walker Valley High School, Ashley Baxter - McMinn County High School, Lexi...

Related videos from verified sources

2021 Volkswagen Arteon Design Preview [Video]

2021 Volkswagen Arteon Design Preview

One model series, two versions! Volkswagen has presented the new Arteon in a world premiere and is unveiling a second version - the new Arteon Shooting Brake - at the same time. This model is a..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:20Published
Study reveals why snack time REALLY counts for most Americans [Video]

Study reveals why snack time REALLY counts for most Americans

If your house growing up had great snacks, board games and a trampoline - odds are you had the "cool house" on the block.A new study asked 2,000 Americans about their childhoods and what they thought..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Covid-19: CBSE and ICSE cancel class 10th and class 12th board exams | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: CBSE and ICSE cancel class 10th and class 12th board exams | Oneindia News

The Solicitor General told the Supreme Court on Thursday that The CBSE will not conduct the class 10th examination while the students of Class 12th will be given an option of appearing in exams after..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

UP Board Class 10th, Class 12th Exam Results: High School, Intermediate results on June 27, check upmsp.edu.in

 UP Board results for class 10th and class 12th will also be uploaded by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and...
DNA

UP Board Intermediate Exam Results 2020: Result to be declared on June 27th; passing marks for class 12th students

 While the exact time of the result announcement is not available, students are advised to check the three websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and...
DNA


Tweets about this

CoactiveCoachi1

Co-active Coaching A humble request to CBSE board that they will apply moderation policy for class 10th and 12th students.,..........… https://t.co/0IenWq6RVX 3 minutes ago

Harendr34338367

Harendra RT @PankajS91765534: @narendramodi Cancel RBSE 10th class board exams because of covid19. Don't take life of students in risk. please canc… 5 minutes ago

PankajS91765534

Pankaj Singh @narendramodi Cancel RBSE 10th class board exams because of covid19. Don't take life of students in risk. please c… https://t.co/9hi9R5Eahu 6 minutes ago

CoactiveCoachi1

Co-active Coaching We want moderation policy... Iam appealing to CBSE board that thet Will apply moderation policy for class 10th and… https://t.co/lcb46BEiZx 8 minutes ago

RoopaSh85653263

Roopa Sharma RT @EldrokIndia: CBSE and ICSE announced the cancellation of class 10th board exams and class 12th will have an option: From the past 2-3 m… 8 minutes ago

Harendr34338367

Harendra RT @PankajS91765534: @RajCMO Cancel RBSE 10th class board exams because of covid19. Don't take life of students in risk. please cancel RBSE… 14 minutes ago

YoginderzSingh

Yoginder Kumar Singh RT @Indiadidac: For 12th class students who are unhappy with the results, the board will conduct re-examinations when the situation is cond… 15 minutes ago

CoactiveCoachi1

Co-active Coaching @atc_iitjee_neet We want justice for us because we are in depressed so iam appealing to CBSE board for applying mo… https://t.co/X108B6Bj9H 21 minutes ago