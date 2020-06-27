Reopening reverses course in Texas and Florida as coronavirus cases spike
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () SAN ANTONIO — Texas and Florida — whose leaders were praised by President Donald Trump for being among the first to end coronavirus restrictions — abruptly reversed course Friday as virus infections soared to record levels, slamming the door shut on bars and imposing other measures in a bid to contain the pandemic. Both states […]
Once again, Florida has topped 5,000 for the number of new coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period. On Thursday, the state's health department reported an additional 5,004 cases bringing the total to 114,018. There were an additional 46 deaths, bringing the total to 3,327. Katie Johnston reports.