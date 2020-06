Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 causes communication hurdle for deaf community



With many of us wearing face masks to cover our nose and mouth - it's difficult for those in the deaf community to understand what we're saying. The masks eliminate the chance to read lips or facial.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:48 Published on May 12, 2020 UK actor Jason Wong says he was racially discriminated against in a London newsagents



UK actor Jason Wong says he was racially discriminated in a newsagents in London by a shopper who feared he could have coronavirus because he is from Chinese descent. Jason Wong, who starred in Guy.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:23 Published on May 6, 2020

