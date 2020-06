NRL in crisis talks with homesick Warriors as trio indicate desire to return to NZ Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Ken Maumalo, David Fusitua and Agnatius Paasi are among the Warriors stars considering leaving the team to return to their young families. 👓 View full article

