Thai low-cost airline NokScoot shuts down amid losses Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s low-cost carrier NokScoot, which is partly owned by Singapore Airlines, said its board of directors decided to liquidate the company as the coronavirus pandemic dimmed prospects for its recovery. The airline, a joint venture between Singapore-based Scoot and Nok Airlines Plc., has not recorded a full-year profit since its inception in […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this