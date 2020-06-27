|
Nawazuddin Siddiqui issues legal notice to Aaliya for defamation
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer also stated that the actor had responded to divorce notice
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife files for divorce
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has sent the actor a legal notice demanding a divorce and maintenance from him over issues related to their married life.
#NawazuddinSiddiqui
Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:55Published
