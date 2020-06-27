Global  

Storms leave 3 dead, 12 missing in southwest China

Seattle Times Saturday, 27 June 2020
BEIJING (AP) — Three people died and 12 are missing after overnight rainstorms in southwestern China, authorities said Saturday. Two vehicles fell into a river, killing two people and leaving three others unaccounted for, according to the Mianning county government in Sichuan province. Another person was killed and nine more are missing in Yihai township, […]
