Storms leave 3 dead, 12 missing in southwest China Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

BEIJING (AP) — Three people died and 12 are missing after overnight rainstorms in southwestern China, authorities said Saturday. Two vehicles fell into a river, killing two people and leaving three others unaccounted for, according to the Mianning county government in Sichuan province. Another person was killed and nine more are missing in Yihai township, […]


