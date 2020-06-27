Global  

Iceland president set for landslide election win

Saturday, 27 June 2020
Iceland president set for landslide election winIceland votes in a presidential election today, the second European country to hold polls since coronavirus lockdowns were lifted, with incumbent Gudni Johannesson widely expected to win a second four-year mandate. In Iceland's parliamentary republic, the role of the president is largely symbolic, but he or she does have the power to veto legislation and submit it to a referendum. Opinion polls suggest Mr Johannesson's rightwing challenger, former Wall Street broker Gudmundur Franklin Jonsson, has almost no chance of winning....
