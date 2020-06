Charles Webb, author of ‘The Graduate,’ dies in England Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Charles Webb, a lifelong non-conformist whose debut novel “The Graduate” was a deadpan satire of his college education and wealthy background adapted into the classic film of the same name, has died. He was 81. Webb died June 16 in Eastbourne, England, of a blood condition, said his friend Jack Malvern, a Times of London […] 👓 View full article

