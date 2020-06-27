Global  

Sunday election in Poland a test for president and populism

WorldNews Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Sunday election in Poland a test for president and populismWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing president, Andrzej Duda, is fighting for a second term in an election Sunday that will test whether he was helped by a campaign that depicted LGBT rights as a dangerous “ideology” and a unconventional last-minute reception by President Donald Trump at the White House. It will be another electoral test for populist leaders in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last weekend, Serbia's autocratic right-wing president, Aleksandar Vucic, strengthened his hold on power there in a parliamentary election that was boycotted by opposition parties. The Polish election is widely seen as an important test for democracy, in this case in the fifth most populous...
Video credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Poland presidential election: Is Warsaw's pro-EU mayor a real threat to incumbent Andrzej Duda?

Poland presidential election: Is Warsaw's pro-EU mayor a real threat to incumbent Andrzej Duda? 02:37

 Andrzej Duda, Poland's incumbent president, is expected to win the first round of voting on Sunday. But he is set to face a much tougher run-off, say experts. View on euronews

