Sunday election in Poland a test for president and populism

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing president , Andrzej Duda, is fighting for a second term in an election Sunday that will test whether he was helped by a campaign that depicted LGBT rights as a dangerous “ideology” and a unconventional last-minute reception by President Donald Trump at the White House . It will be another electoral test for populist leaders in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last weekend, Serbia 's autocratic right-wing president, Aleksandar Vucic, strengthened his hold on power there in a parliamentary election that was boycotted by opposition parties. The Polish election is widely seen as an important test for democracy, in this case in the fifth most populous... 👓 View full article

