Margot Robbie to play lead in female-centric ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie

Margot Robbie to star in female-centric 'Pirates of the Caribbean' flick



'Bombshell' star Margot Robbie is all set to star in the female-led remake of the hit film 'Pirates of The Caribbean.' According to E! News, the new project is being written by 'Birds of Prey'.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 4 hours ago

