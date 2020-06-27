Global  

Margot Robbie to play lead in female-centric ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie

Saturday, 27 June 2020
The Disney movie’s script will be penned by ‘Birds of Prey’writer Christina Hodson
 YouTube star Jenna Marbles has announced that she is quitting her YouTube channel, Margot Robbie is set to star in a female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' for Disney and 'Tenet' has once again been delayed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

'Bombshell' star Margot Robbie is all set to star in the female-led remake of the hit film 'Pirates of The Caribbean.' According to E! News, the new project is being written by 'Birds of Prey'

Despite the temporary closures of movie theaters, these actors are still firing on all cylinders.

Based on Terje Formoe's theatre play "Captain Sabertooth and the Chase for the Magic Diamond"

 Yo ho, Yo ho, it's a pirates life for Margot Robbie! E! News has learned that the two-time Oscar nominee will star in a new, female-led Pirates of the Caribbean
