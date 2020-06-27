Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Residents of parts of ECR oppose storm water drain project
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Residents of parts of ECR oppose storm water drain project
Saturday, 27 June 2020 (
1 week ago
)
They fear it will hinder groundwater recharge; Corporation says project based on a feasibility study
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Premier League
Lionel Messi
Black Lives Matter
Manchester City F.C.
La Liga
Italy
Lewis Hamilton
FC Barcelona
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Nick Cordero
Frederick Douglass
Ennio Morricone
Ghislaine Maxwell
Atlantic Coast Pipeline
WORTH WATCHING
Kanye West says he is running for US president
Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways
Barcelona president Bartomeu says Messi will end his career with Catalan club, dismissing earlier report
Fireworks in DC as Trump vows to defeat 'radical left'