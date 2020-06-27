Ireland: Michael Martin elected new prime minister
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has been elected as Ireland's new prime minister, replacing Leo Varadkar. A coalition deal, which took four months, has been agreed between the country's two political arch-rivals.
