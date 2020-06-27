Satellite image: Iran blast struck by suspected missile site
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An explosion that rattled Iran’s capital came from an area in its eastern mountains that analysts believe hides an underground tunnel system and missile production sites, satellite photographs showed Saturday. What exploded in the incident early Friday that sent a massive fireball into the sky near Tehran remains unclear, […]
Iranian authorities are investigating a large explosion east of the capital, Tehran, near a military base which is thought to have played a role in past nuclear testing activities.Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a bright light illuminating the sky over the city early on Friday,...
