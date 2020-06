Satellite images show buildup on disputed India-China border Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

BEIJING (AP) — Construction activity appeared underway on both the Indian and Chinese sides of a contested border high in the Karakoram mountains a week after a deadly clash in the area left 20 Indian soldiers dead, satellite images showed. The images released this week by Maxar, a Colorado-based satellite imagery company, show new construction […] 👓 View full article