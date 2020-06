The Spectre RT @IGN: Disney has delayed the theatrical release of Mulan again, this time from July 24 to August 21. https://t.co/eYUH3cJ9rW https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

『 S. Joshua Rodríguez A.』 RT @RottenTomatoes: Disney’s #Mulan has delayed its release date for a third time. The film has now been slated for August 21, 2020. https:… 4 minutes ago

bongo Cineaste Disney’s #Mulan has delayed its release date for a third time. The film has now been slated for August 21, 2020. https://t.co/KlDrKSaxfG 7 minutes ago

Movie Addicts UG Disney’s #Mulan has delayed its release date for a third time. The film has now been slated for August 21, 2020. https://t.co/lRBpqO4yXB 8 minutes ago

The Hindu RT @TheHinduCinema: Disney's #Mulan, featuring #LiuYifei and directed by #NikiCaro, was set to open in the theatres in the US on July 25, b… 16 minutes ago

The Hindu Cinema Disney's #Mulan, featuring #LiuYifei and directed by #NikiCaro, was set to open in the theatres in the US on July 2… https://t.co/HDwwZ8NiGI 16 minutes ago