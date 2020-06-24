Global
Noah Donohoe: Body found in search for missing teenager
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Noah Donohoe: Body found in search for missing teenager
Saturday, 27 June 2020 (
34 minutes ago
)
A body was recovered in the north Belfast area on Saturday morning, police say.
Noah Donohoe: Body found by police investigating disappearance of Belfast teenager
Police investigating the disappearance of missing Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe have recovered a body.
Belfast Telegraph
55 minutes ago
'Our hearts go out to Noah's family,' says dad who is reliving dark days of search for tragic Dean
The continuing search for missing teenager Noah Donohoe has brought painful memories into even sharper focus for a Belfast father who was in the same helpless...
Belfast Telegraph
2 days ago
Police release further information in search for missing teenager
Police have released further information aimed at aiding the search for missing teenager Noah Donohoe.
Belfast Telegraph
3 days ago
