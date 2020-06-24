Global  

Noah Donohoe: Body found in search for missing teenager

BBC News Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
A body was recovered in the north Belfast area on Saturday morning, police say.
Noah Donohoe: Body found by police investigating disappearance of Belfast teenager

 Police investigating the disappearance of missing Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe have recovered a body.
