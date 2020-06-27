Iran's Khamenei warns economy will worsen if virus spreads
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader warned on Saturday that the country's economic problems would worsen if the novel coronavirus spreads unchecked, saying the initial momentum to contain it had since "waned". The Islamic republic has struggled to curb the Covid-19 outbreak since it reported its first cases in the Shiite holy city of Qom in February. It shut down non-essential businesses, closed schools and cancelled public...