Apparent noose found in Black Minnesota firefighter’s locker Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Officials in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington said Saturday that they have asked the FBI to investigate after a piece of rope resembling a noose was found in a Black firefighter’s locker. The rope was tied into what appears to be a crude noose and was discovered at a Bloomington fire […] 👓 View full article

