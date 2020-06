Cindy Wheeler @MLB_PR @MLB @MLB_PLAYERS Andrew Toles has a history of mental illness. He is not a criminal. He should not be in… https://t.co/1zNzhYTNeJ 1 minute ago WEAR ABC 3 Monroe County jail records show Toles appeared to be homeless when arrested Monday on the misdemeanor charge. https://t.co/GrzF1tGyre 1 minute ago MLB #Dodgers outfielder #AndrewToles jailed after being found sleeping behind Florida airport https://t.co/hl5rlIxxqZ… https://t.co/eCUyC1RVB0 3 minutes ago Agatha Dejaeger "Dodgers' Andrew Toles Jailed in Florida on Tresspass Charge" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ED6Ih1Hj8u 3 minutes ago Victoria Gamble "Dodgers' Andrew Toles Jailed in Florida on Tresspass Charge" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/MdtN2n6U1g 3 minutes ago PulpNews Crime Dodgers' #Andrew Toles jailed in #Florida on tresspass charge - Jun 27 @ 11:30 AM ET https://t.co/R6r0mcVqHq 3 minutes ago Joseph Martinez Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles jailed after being found sleeping behind Florida airport https://t.co/Ts7qqh76ca 9 minutes ago Josh Kelley Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles jailed after being found sleeping behind Florida airport https://t.co/egaYmG1Jxt 14 minutes ago