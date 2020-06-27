Global  

Espanyol fires coach Fernández ahead of Real Madrid game

Seattle Times Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Last-place Espanyol fired coach Abelardo Fernández on Saturday on the eve of its home game against Spanish league leader Real Madrid. Joaquín Pérez Rufete, the team’s sporting director, will replace Fernández through the end of the season. Espanyol said the decision was based on “the team’s performances” and “in hopes of […]
