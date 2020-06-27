Espanyol fires coach Fernández ahead of Real Madrid game
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Last-place Espanyol fired coach Abelardo Fernández on Saturday on the eve of its home game against Spanish league leader Real Madrid. Joaquín Pérez Rufete, the team’s sporting director, will replace Fernández through the end of the season. Espanyol said the decision was based on “the team’s performances” and “in hopes of […]
Prosecutors in Madrid have indicted Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding 1 million euros ($1.12 million) in taxes due for revenues from image rights while coaching Real Madrid..