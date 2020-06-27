Global  

Disney’s Mulan Release Date Shifts Once Again

Saturday, 27 June 2020
Disney’s Mulan Release Date Shifts Once AgainBEGIN SLIDESHOW Disney’s Mulan release date shifts once again Walt Disney Pictures has once again shifted the Mulan release date for their highly-anticipated live-action adaptation. Originally slated for March 27, then July 24, the movie will now open on August 21 where it is currently slated to go against Lionsgate’s horror film Antebellum and the Focus...
