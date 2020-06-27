Saturday, 27 June 2020 () BEGIN SLIDESHOW Disney’s Mulan release date shifts once again Walt Disney Pictures has once again shifted the Mulan release date for their highly-anticipated live-action adaptation. Originally slated for March 27, then July 24, the movie will now open on August 21 where it is currently slated to go against Lionsgate’s horror film Antebellum and the Focus...
Check out the official "Alexander Hamilton" clip from the Disney+ musical Hamilton, directed by Thomas Kail. It stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Jonathan...
Check out the official "Irish Blessing" clip from the Disney+ science fiction movie movie Artemis Fowl, based on the novel by Eoin Colfe. It stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart,..