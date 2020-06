Tweets about this marblehead1 RT @richardhine: Commander in Chief goes AWOL as outrage mounts over report Russia offered bounties to Afghanistan militants for killing US… 5 seconds ago Tawni Outrage mounts over report Russia offered bounties to Afghanistan militants for killing US soldiers https://t.co/MvNr6I1nL2 16 seconds ago Damon Pettit Outrage mounts over report Russia offered bounties to Afghanistan militants for killing US soldiers | US news | The… https://t.co/RNqi4vZbD6 17 seconds ago (((Randall Beggs))) Outrage mounts over report Russia offered bounties to Afghanistan militants for killing US soldiers https://t.co/LBh21bxvVr 31 seconds ago Deanna LeCoyte RT @MaximilianJans2: In US outrage mounts over report Russia offered bounties to Afghanistan militants for killing US soldiers and Trump's… 34 seconds ago Bill #Resist #AmericaOrTrump #Biden2020 RT @LynMarshPhD: Outrage mounts over report Russia offered bounties to Afghanistan militants for killing US soldiers https://t.co/2zWchFhpy8 1 minute ago Jackie G RT @Lioness1999: 'Outrage mounts over report Russia offered bounties to Afghanistan militants for killing US soldiers' here: https://t.co/0… 1 minute ago Rabbit Lady RT @VDAenterprises: Outrage mounts over report Russia offered bounties to Afghanistan militants for killing US soldiers https://t.co/bBz4jx… 1 minute ago