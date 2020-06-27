Pakistani pilots deny gov’t claim of obtaining fake licenses
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A union of Pakistani pilots fired back Saturday at the country’s aviation minister after he claimed that as many as 262 pilots working for state-run Pakistan International Airlines and other airlines obtained their pilot licenses by having others take exams for them. Capt. Chaudhry Salman, head of the Pakistan Airline Pilots’ […]
Pakistan's aviation minister says more than 30% of commercial airline pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses.
The revelation came in a new report blaming pilot error for a crash in May that killed 97 people near Karachi.
The two pilots were chatting about the coronavirus pandemic during sensitive...