Malawi leader blasts vote rerun as opposition poised to win
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi’s president on Saturday called the historic re-run of the presidential election “the worst in Malawi’s history” but urged the country to move on peacefully as it awaits official results of a vote the opposition is poised to win. Meanwhile, members of the Presidential Guard went to provide security for opposition […]
