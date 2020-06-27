Global  

Malawi leader blasts vote rerun as opposition poised to win

Seattle Times Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi’s president on Saturday called the historic re-run of the presidential election “the worst in Malawi’s history” but urged the country to move on peacefully as it awaits official results of a vote the opposition is poised to win. Meanwhile, members of the Presidential Guard went to provide security for opposition […]
 Six million registered to take part in the poll after incumbent Mutharika's re-election was annulled over rigging.

