Virginia man charged in connection with cross burning Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

MARION, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was charged in federal court this week in connection with the burning of a cross on the front lawn a Black teenager who had recently organized a civil rights protest. U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen’s office announced the arrest Friday afternoon of 40-year-old James Brown of Marion, who was […] 👓 View full article

