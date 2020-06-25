Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

L’Oreal to Remove Words Like ‘Whitening’ From Skin Products

TIME Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

AVEENO®: How We Self Care [Video]

AVEENO®: How We Self Care

Essence Deputy Editor Allison McGevna and Danielle Gray talk about products and more ways to engage in self care.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 27:26Published
AVEENO®: How We Self Care-Fave Products [Video]

AVEENO®: How We Self Care-Fave Products

Danielle Gray talks about her favorite products from Aveeno.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:49Published
Heather Rae Young reveals skincare secrets to get that 'Selling Sunset' glow [Video]

Heather Rae Young reveals skincare secrets to get that 'Selling Sunset' glow

Heather Rae Young has a strict skincare routine. The "Selling Sunset" star, 32, keeps her youthful look with a routine of facials and a cabinet full of chemical-free products to satisfy her sensitive..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 03:08Published

Related news from verified sources

L’Oreal to remove words like ‘whitening’ from skin products

 PARIS (AP) — French cosmetics giant L’Oreal said Saturday that it will remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products, a move that comes amid...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldRIA Nov.FOXNews.comeuronewsSeattlePI.comMid-DayJapan Today

Unilever to rebrand "skin lighteners" after outcry

 Owner of Dove soap is dropping words like "fair" and "light" in marketing the cosmetics products popular in India.
CBS News


Tweets about this