Princeton to remove Wilson name from public policy school

Seattle Times Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton University has announced plans to remove the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its public policy school because of his segregationist views, reversing a decision the Ivy League school made four years ago to retain the name. University president Christopher Eisgruber said in a letter to the school community […]
