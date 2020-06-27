Ireland: Micheal Martin elected new prime minister
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has been elected as Ireland's new prime minister, replacing Leo Varadkar. A coalition deal, which took four months, has been agreed between the country's two political arch-rivals. ......
Speaking as the newly-elected Taoiseach of the 33rd Irish parliament, Micheal Martin said to be elected to serve as Taoiseach “is one of the greatest honours which anyone can receive”. Mr Martin will lead a three-party coalition consisting of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party. It is the...