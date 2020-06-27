Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ireland: Micheal Martin elected new prime minister

WorldNews Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Ireland: Micheal Martin elected new prime ministerFianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has been elected as Ireland's new prime minister, replacing Leo Varadkar. A coalition deal, which took four months, has been agreed between the country's two political arch-rivals. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Micheal Martin: Being elected Taoiseach one of the greatest honours

Micheal Martin: Being elected Taoiseach one of the greatest honours 01:14

 Speaking as the newly-elected Taoiseach of the 33rd Irish parliament, Micheal Martin said to be elected to serve as Taoiseach “is one of the greatest honours which anyone can receive”. Mr Martin will lead a three-party coalition consisting of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party. It is the...

Related videos from verified sources

Ireland forms new coalition government with Mícheál Martin as taoiseach [Video]

Ireland forms new coalition government with Mícheál Martin as taoiseach

Ireland forms new coalition government with Mícheál Martin as taoiseach

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:49Published
Ireland to form new coalition government with Mícheál Martin as taoiseach [Video]

Ireland to form new coalition government with Mícheál Martin as taoiseach

Rival parties in Ireland agreed to form a new government with Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green party.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:05Published
Prime Minister's £900k rebranded plane unveiled [Video]

Prime Minister's £900k rebranded plane unveiled

The RAF plane used by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for official business has been unveiled at Cambridge airport today after a controversial new paint job costing £900k. Report by Patelr. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Micheal Martin to take over as Irish prime minister in grand coalition

Micheal Martin to take over as Irish prime minister in grand coalition Micheal Martin is set to take over as Ireland’s new prime minister Saturday at the helm of the nation’s first grand coalition, replacing Leo Varadkar in what...
WorldNews

Ireland's Micheál Martin to lead historic gov't coalition

 Centrist politician Micheál Martin became Ireland’s new prime minister Saturday, fusing two longtime rival parties into a coalition four months after an...
Japan Today

Micheal Martin Becomes Ireland’s Prime Minister as Rival Parties Ally

 The country’s new coalition government, formed across a historic political fault line after four months of negotiations, faces headwinds from Brexit, the...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this