Late scratch: Harvick knocks off Pocono from winless list Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kevin Harvick snapped an 0-for-38 drought at Pocono Raceway, taking the checkered flag Saturday at one of two tracks where victory had eluded him. Harvick won the first of two NASCAR Cup races in front of no fans this weekend at Pocono and will start 20th on Sunday with the […] 👓 View full article

