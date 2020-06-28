Global  

Shooting reported at Breonna Taylor protest in Kentucky

Seattle Times Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities were investigating a shooting Saturday night at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators regularly gather to protest the death of Breonna Taylor. “We are currently working an active police situation at Jefferson Square Park,” Louisville police said in a statement, according to news outlets. Officials did not immediately […]
 A man died in a shooting on Saturday night at a park in central Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by officers in her home using an incorrect no-knock warrant. Louisville Metro police said there were reports of...

