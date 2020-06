Sheffield United vs Arsenal, FA Cup: Live streaming, team, SHF v ARS Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Abbey Elite RT @BBCSport: GOAL! Winner, surely! It's Dani Ceballos in added time for Arsenal after Sheffeld United had worked so hard to level it up.… 2 minutes ago

JR Butler RT @BBCSport: FT: Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal Dani Ceballos' added time goal has put the Gunners through to the last four in this year's… 5 minutes ago

Kefa Bosire Nengo RT @SMukangai: SUPER SUNDAY: Sheffield United vs Arsenal - 3:00pm Leicester City vs Chelsea - 06:00pm Newcastle United vs Man City - 8:30p… 10 minutes ago

Jelle Driessen RT @Ajaxshowtimecom: LIVE 17.00u | Leicester City - Chelsea (0-0): https://t.co/6w0RkIEDQt https://t.co/R2hJnwwkUA 10 minutes ago

Davies RT @gaspar_lee007: New Link. You can all stream the match Live Sheffield United vs Arsenal Follow me and Retweet #SHUARS #FACup https:/… 19 minutes ago

King Trigga Mocheko🇿🇦🇨🇺 RT @BBCSport: McGoldrick's goal from Sheffield United almost took them into extra-time against Arsenal... almost. Follow 💻 https://t.co/RZ… 31 minutes ago