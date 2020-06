Silvagni spends night in hospital with cracked rib after Merrett hit Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The AFL's crackdown on punching will be put to the test when it assesses the strike that sent Carlton's Jack Silvagni to hospital with cracked ribs and a bruised lung. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Racing And Sports Blues' Silvagni spends night in hospital. #AFL Tribunal # https://t.co/a9J4xk7vgt 14 minutes ago SportsNews.com.au Blues' Silvagni spends night in hospital https://t.co/Mh2t1sTN1M 28 minutes ago