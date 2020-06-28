Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy birthday Elon Musk: Looking back at his cameo in Robert Downey Jr's 'Avengers' film 'Iron Man 2'

DNA Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Elon Musk featured in an Iron Man 2 scene opposite Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johannsson and Gwyneth Paltrow
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Aussie dad over the moon with 'nerdy' birthday presents from family

Aussie dad over the moon with 'nerdy' birthday presents from family 01:02

 This dad in Perth was completely chuffed with the bizarre presents his family got him. The TikTok video shows Robert Davies reacting to his gifts ranging from a book about corrosion to a laminated drill chart. Filmed by Isaac Davies, Robert's son, the footage shows the surgeon's surprising yet...

Related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk has claimed his Six Million Dollar Man device that will enable the paralysed to walk is a "a year away". [Video]

Elon Musk has claimed his Six Million Dollar Man device that will enable the paralysed to walk is a "a year away".

Elon Musk has claimed his Six Million Dollar Man device that will enable the paralysed to walk is a "a year away". The billionaire entrepreneur is confident the revolutionary piece of tech, essentially..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:26Published
Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! (Saturday, June 13) [Video]

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! (Saturday, June 13)

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! Christopher Robert Evans turns 39 years old today. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts. The actor appeared in his first major film, 'Not Another Teen Movie,' in 2001. He..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Top 10 Surprising Villain Movie Face Reveals [Video]

Top 10 Surprising Villain Movie Face Reveals

Well, that was surprising! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most shocking and surprising villain unmaskings in movie history.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:19Published

Tweets about this

Inlan14

Облучённый телевизором (ↄ) RT @engineers_feed: Today is the birthday of Elon Reeve Musk (born June 28, 1971), an engineer, industrial designer, technology entrepreneu… 17 seconds ago

anubhavitis

Anubhav Singhal👨‍💻🌐 I don't wanna imagine a world without Elon Musk. Thank you sir, for everything! ✨Happy Birthday @elonmusk 31 seconds ago

cruzalex541

Alex Cruz Happy birthday to internet dad Elon Musk #HappyBirthdayElonMusk 34 seconds ago

SirQuack12

Sir Quack Happy birthday Elon Musk #HappyBirthdayElonMusk 2 minutes ago

AnthropoceNuke0

Kelly🌹Wick 2020 ☮️⚛️🐙 🌹❣️🌹 "Happy birthday, Elon Musk 🎂" #HappyBirthdayElonMusk https://t.co/ASDDnTXRLN 2 minutes ago

ShashankS235

Shashank Srivastava A Quick Look Into Professional Life of Elon Musk and His Success Mantra https://t.co/ePZfDNGbBl via @YouTube Happy Birthday @elonmusk 2 minutes ago

techiedrill

Jomdu Dulom @mayemusk @elonmusk Happy Birthday to Elon Musk The Great 🎂🥳👍 3 minutes ago

vigneshmurughan

vignesh murughan RT @HotNewHipHop: Happy birthday Elon Musk! 🎉 https://t.co/Qu54Un4ynK 3 minutes ago