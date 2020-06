Lavelle, Hatch score and Red Stars down Spirit 2-1 Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Rose Lavelle and Ashley Hatch each scored to give the Washington Spirit a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup on Saturday night. The NWSL became the first professional team sport in the United States to return amid coronavirus earlier in the day […] 👓 View full article

