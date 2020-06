Government denies it's looking at boosting JobSeeker, prompting Labor to accuse it of playing 'cruel games' Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Morrison government has denied newspaper reports that it is about to permanently raise the JobSeeker dole payment. The Morrison government has denied newspaper reports that it is about to permanently raise the JobSeeker dole payment. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Stop playing cruel games on dole: Labor The Morrison government has denied newspaper reports that it is about to permanently raise the JobSeeker dole payment.

SBS 1 day ago





Tweets about this