Israeli Court Releases Anti-Netanyahu Activist After Arrest

WorldNews Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Israeli Court Releases Anti-Netanyahu Activist After ArrestA Jerusalem court early on Sunday ordered the release of a leading activist opposed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rule and whose arrest prompted hundreds to protest outside the Israeli leader's residence. Retired Brigadier General Amir Haskel has been a leader of the protest movement against Netanyahu, demanding that the longtime leader step down while facing charges of...
