Israeli Court Releases Anti-Netanyahu Activist After Arrest Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

A Jerusalem court early on Sunday ordered the release of a leading activist opposed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's rule and whose arrest prompted hundreds to protest outside the Israeli leader's residence. Retired Brigadier General Amir Haskel has been a leader of the protest movement against Netanyahu, demanding that the longtime leader step down while facing charges of... 👓 View full article

