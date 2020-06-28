Global  

Poland holds presidential election delayed by pandemic

WorldNews Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Poland holds presidential election delayed by pandemicWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles began voting in a presidential election Sunday that had been scheduled for May but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, a ballot taking place amid deep cultural and political divisions in the European Union nation. President Andrzej Duda, a 48-year-old conservative backed by the nationalist ruling Law and Justice party, is running against 10 other candidates as he seeks a second 5-year term. Whether Duda wins or not will determine whether the ruling party keeps its near-monopoly on political power in Poland. Most recent polls...
News video: Poland presidential election: Is Warsaw's pro-EU mayor a real threat to incumbent Andrzej Duda?

Poland presidential election: Is Warsaw's pro-EU mayor a real threat to incumbent Andrzej Duda? 02:37

 Andrzej Duda, Poland's incumbent president, is expected to win the first round of voting on Sunday. But he is set to face a much tougher run-off, say experts. View on euronews

Poland begins voting in presidential election delayed by pandemic

 Incumbent President Andrzej Duda is running for re-election that could weaken the country's right-wing government.
Al Jazeera


