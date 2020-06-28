Poland holds presidential election delayed by pandemic Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles began voting in a presidential election Sunday that had been scheduled for May but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, a ballot taking place amid deep cultural and political divisions in the European Union nation. President Andrzej Duda , a 48-year-old conservative backed by the nationalist ruling Law and Justice party, is running against 10 other candidates as he seeks a second 5-year term. Whether Duda wins or not will determine whether the ruling party keeps its near-monopoly on political power in Poland. Most recent polls... 👓 View full article

