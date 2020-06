Princeton to drop Woodrow Wilson's name from school Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

University is renaming its public policy school and Wilson College after concluding that U.S. President Princeton University is renaming its public policy school and Wilson College after concluding that U.S. President Woodrow Wilson ’s racist thinking and policies "make him an inappropriate namesake." Announcing the move on Saturday, Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber said it related to the... 👓 View full article