Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US tops 2.5 million Covid-19 cases as infections surge

WorldNews Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
US tops 2.5 million Covid-19 cases as infections surgeThe United States has surpassed 2.5 million coronavirus cases, as efforts to reopen the world's economic powerhouse were dramatically set back by a surge of new infections in states such as Florida. Infections are also up in some other parts of the world that have reopened, and the public health realities pushed global Pride celebrations largely online yesterday, 50 years after the first march for LGBT rights in New York. The US leads the world in Covid-19 cases by far, accounting for well over a third of the global total of nearly 9.9 million since the virus emerged late last year in China. Yesterday alone the US recorded more than 43,000 new cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: CDC Says There Could Be 10 Times More US COVID-19 Cases Than Reported

CDC Says There Could Be 10 Times More US COVID-19 Cases Than Reported 01:08

 CDC Says There Could Be 10 Times More US COVID-19 Cases Than Reported According to the health agency, there could be as many as 23 million coronavirus infections in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracked blood samples nationwide to reach its conclusion. The...

Related videos from verified sources

U.S. COVID-19 cases soar past 2.5 million [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases soar past 2.5 million

[NFA] Florida, Arizona and Nevada recorded daily highs for cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, highlighting the worsening spread of the virus in several southern and western states, as the number of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey [Video]

Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey

From India’s Covid-19 cases crossed 5 lakh-mark to Delhi government conducting a serological survey, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Cases in India took just 39 days to reach 5..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:14Published
‘Rise in India’s Covid cases not as high as other countries’: AIIMS director [Video]

‘Rise in India’s Covid cases not as high as other countries’: AIIMS director

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria spoke on the Covid cases’ growth in India. Dr Guleria said the cases are rising but the numbers are still not as high as other countries. “The US has almost 40,000..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

India registers over 17,000 COVID-19 daily cases for first time; death toll crosses 15,000-mark

 The highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases went past 17,000 on Friday, pushing India's tally to 4,90,401, while the death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new...
Mid-Day

Coronavirus latest: US cases top 2.5 million as states halt lockdowns

 The US has surpassed 2.5 million coronavirus infections, as the world's worst-hit country grapples with a surge in cases. Several states have announced new...
Deutsche Welle

World updates: Coronavirus infections top 8.77 million, deaths surpass 464K

World updates: Coronavirus infections top 8.77 million, deaths surpass 464K The new coronavirus has so far infected at least 8,770,629 million people and claimed the lives of 464,038 across the world, according to data compiled by Johns...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

AnjouSeamus

S P Dooley-Power US tops 2.5 million Covid-19 cases as infections surge https://t.co/JJNc5en2Ef via @RTENewsNow 25 minutes ago

robkennedy50

Bob Kennedy Roibeard Ó Cinnéide US tops 2.5 million Covid-19 cases as infections surge https://t.co/mPhRXHFpKz via @rte 56 minutes ago

Sunildave1

SuNiL DaVe🇮🇳 RT @TimesNow: With record 43,121 cases, United States Covid-19 tally crosses 2.5 million mark; death toll tops 1.25 lakh. https://t.co/UxG… 4 hours ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW With record 43,121 cases, United States Covid-19 tally crosses 2.5 million mark; death toll tops 1.25 lakh. https://t.co/UxGzQ4gIQ1 4 hours ago

19tkag64

Ткаченко Юрий RT @RadioPakistan: #Covid_19: United States tops with about 2.6 million infection cases and more than 128,000 deaths https://t.co/usIEdVCSv… 4 hours ago

RadioPakistan

Radio Pakistan #Covid_19: United States tops with about 2.6 million infection cases and more than 128,000 deaths… https://t.co/bvFkat3BZa 5 hours ago

mrakcreation

Ak Creation Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Lockdown in Guwahati for 14 Days from Today as Covid-19 Cases Continue to Climb; Reopenin… https://t.co/7SbpAn3wWi 5 hours ago

bactiman63

Robert Herriman (Outbreak News Today) #India #COVID19 outbreak tops half million cases, #Delhi’s outbreak explodes https://t.co/Nw74PublU8 6 hours ago