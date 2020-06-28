US tops 2.5 million Covid-19 cases as infections surge Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The United States has surpassed 2.5 million coronavirus cases, as efforts to reopen the world's economic powerhouse were dramatically set back by a surge of new infections in states such as Florida. Infections are also up in some other parts of the world that have reopened, and the public health realities pushed global Pride celebrations largely online yesterday, 50 years after the first march for LGBT rights in New York. The US leads the world in Covid-19 cases by far, accounting for well over a third of the global total of nearly 9.9 million since the virus emerged late last year in China. Yesterday alone the US recorded more than 43,000 new cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins


