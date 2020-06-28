Lazarus Chakwera inaugurated as Malawi’s new president
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Lazarus Chakwera has been sworn in as Malawi’s new president Sunday after the announcement the previous night that he had won the southern African country’s rerun elections. Chakwera is Malawi’s sixth president after winning the historic election held last week, the first time a court-overturned vote in Africa has resulted in […]
While President Donald Trump will visit New Jersey, he doesn’t plan to follow the state’s new quarantine mandate. New Jersey issued an order requiring visitors in states with a high number of cases to quarantine for 14 days once they enter the state. Trump has been to Oklahoma and Arizona, both...
Lazarus Chakwera has spent much of his life doing the work of God as a theologian. Now he is to become Malawi's new president. DW takes a look at what made this... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •allAfrica.com •BBC News